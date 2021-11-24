Ariana Grande’s Mary Janes are bon ton

The legend of Mary Jane, the shoes of an eternal (and emancipated) child, was born between the pages of the comic Buster Brown from 1902 and named after the protagonist’s sister. Since then, starting with the aesthetics of the flappers in the Roaring 20s and the magic of the iconic Swinging London from the 1960s, those shoes with a rounded toe and ankle strap became emblematic of the new senses of freedom (+ lightheartedness) that made fashion history. In the next platform version, the protagonists of the fashion shows for summer 2022 are back: judge of the 20th edition of The Voice America, Ariana Grande anticipates the trends by wearing a pair of Mary Jane shoes in the middle of winter 2021.

While waiting for the film debut in Don’t look up, the dark comedy scheduled for Christmas Eve with Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, but also Leonardo Di Caprio and Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande is committed as judge of the famous American talent broadcast the first two nights of the week on the NBC channel. For the episode of November 23, 2021, which saw her take the stage for a simply breathless performance together with the members of her team, the singer of thank you, next she wore a pair of Mary Janes and, on Instagram, the show’s visuals caught the spotlight in seconds.

Even though we’re used to seeing Ariana in super high over the knee boots, we loved her look in Mary Jane shoes. With a subversive bon ton approach, the shoes worn by the star of 7 Rings And Positions they stole the hearts of viewers (TV and especially social networks). Born from the collaboration between Mimi Cuttrell, the stylist of Ariana Grande, and the By Far brand, the black leather Mary Janes rest on a solid platform and a double heel with a retro flavor. Combined with a pair of opera glove shoes, the shoes also combine perfectly with the cobalt blue strapless mini dress; all with a skin effect. A satin bow cannot be missing to tie the iconic ponytail, while the face is illuminated by shiny crystal earrings.

