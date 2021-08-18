Ariana Grande’s new album in October 2020: what we know so far

Ariana Grande’s new album is closer to release than anyone thought. “Can’t wait to give you themy new album this month“: With this simple tweet, which appeared on her profile on Wednesday 14 October, the Grande launched the bomb that many were waiting for but in which few really hoped. That is to say, his sixth album of unreleased tracks is not only ready but comes out in October.

This is the successor of the very lucky one Thank U, Next, album capable of breaking every sales record in 2019 (even that of the Beatles in 1964, occupying the first three places of the US chart with the three singles taken from the album) and making it conquer the first place in 17 countries in the world.

For now the details on the new album by Ariana Grande there are very few, but it is clear that the gestation of the project has been going on for several months now. Indeed, it is fair to say that even during last year’s Sweetener Tour the pop star never stopped writing new music.

Last February, responding to comments from fans on social media regarding potential new releases, Ariana Grande said she was “impatient and inspired”, Eager to give her audience new music. More recently, the pop star released a shot in a recording studio with an orchestra, which suggests something very different from the pop / trap / r & b style of the latest album and more like her early studio work. Recently the Grande has also published an extract of unpublished and anticipated music that there will be collaborations on the disc (among the most popular is the one with the K-pop group BTS). For the moment Ariana Grande’s new album doesn’t have an official title yet.

Recently the author and composer Tayla Parx confirmed that the creative team of Thank U, Next he met during the quarantine – after the necessary anti-Covid tests – to work on the new album by Ariana Grande, giving the next album a stylistic change that will surprise the audience: “I can only say that it has made, once again, another evolution (…) this project is really amazing, really, and I can’t wait for the world to hear itParx commented.

Meanwhile, while Ariana Grande’s new album was taking shape away from the spotlight, the pop star collaborated with Justin Bieber on the duet for charity Stuck With U and with Lady Gaga for the single Rain on Me included in the album Chromatica. And even before announcing a new album coming out close to the previous ones – after Sweetener of 2018 and Thank U, Next of 2019 – Ariana Grande he passed it Rihanna becoming the most listened female artist ever on Spotify, with beyond 20 billion reproductions on the most popular on-demand music platform in the world (active since 2008). A milestone achieved above all thanks to the exploit of the singles of the last album, some of which (7 rings And thank u, next) have exceeded one billion streams.

