Ariana Grande’s new single is Positions: here’s the preview

The new single from Ariana Grande about to arrive. The artist, who in recent months has made success with Lady Gaga in Rain On Me, will release the song on October 23 next but has already given a small taste of what his musical comeback will be.

The cover linked to the single has already received full likes. The collaboration with Lady Gaga remains a pleasant memory and it is now time to run alone with a new album which will be accompanied by a forthcoming single.

The announcement came unexpectedly, after his return was expected for so many months. The single is also expected to anticipate the self-titled album, which is expected to come out on October 30 next one. The cover dedicated to the single has already received almost 4 million likes.

Boom of views also for the preview of the song with which he has collected over four and a half million views. These are numbers that are not surprising, since Ariana Grande he is also the most followed artist on Instagram.

Loading... Advertisements

Ariana Grande she achieved success from a very young age. Among the most successful songs, it counts One Last Time, No Tears Left To Cry, Dangerous Woman, Thank U, Next, with which it sold five million copies and achieved five platinum records in the United States.

The rumors about the contents of the new album they continue to chase each other, but the contours of the next release project have not yet been outlined. The only granite certainty remains the single, which will be released at 6 am Italian. His latest record test is represented by the single with Lady Gaga in Rain On Me. The song is contained in the latest album by Stefani Germanotta, Chromatica, which he was supposed to present on the tour which he later postponed.