Ariana Grande's one-shoulder dress is the New Year's look

Comes from Ariana Grande the definitive suggestion for the outfit of New Year’s perfect. The singer posted a photo on her profile Instagram with a sexy look and sparkling, to be replicated at the parties of Christmas or year-end if you intend to make your mark.

It is a short black dress, a classic but also a winning combination. The originality comes from the model one shoulder very sinuous, which slides on her, perfectly marking her shapes. The final hem, on the other hand, has a wavy line – short on the front and longer on the back – and is studded with small crystals silver plated.

The boss, signed David Koma, it’s a mix elegant And bold to get noticed and shine in time to the music all night long. There popstar, judge of the 20th edition of The Voice America, has chosen to combine the outfit with a pair of shoes with an unusual shape and a little 70’s, with wedge very high, heel dizzying and lanyard on the front. Alternatively, however, the dress can also be combined with a pair of classics décolletée, less courageous but always glamor.

Ariana Grande is once again the queen of style, not only in music but also in fashion. His look and its beautiful hairstyle they almost always turn into trends to be copied on occasions chic. The asymmetrical dress one shoulder falls right into the list and confirms one put flawless to celebrate 2022.

