Ariana Grande’s stalker arrested a second time

A man, already under a restraining order, broke into the singer’s home on Sunday June 26, 2022, her birthday. He was apprehended.

The 29-year-old star was not present at the time. Imago

This is not the first time that Ariana Grande, who left Twitter at the end of 2021 , faces a stalker. With the difference that, this time, it is the same man, already condemned via a deportation order for similar facts which occurred in September 2021, who gave the cover .

According to TMZ, Ahron Brown has once again broken into the singer’s house in Montecito, California. The events took place on Sunday June 26, 2022, the day of the 29th birthday of the star who, by chance, was absent. The alarm was quickly triggered and the police were able to arrest the intruder. He is charged with harassment, burglary, damaging power lines, violating a court order and obstruction. Brown is currently in jail.

In September 2021, he broke into the star’s home with a hunting knife. He then made threats against the security guards threatening to kill them and Ariana Grande.

