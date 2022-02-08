Arianna Fontana attacks the Federation after the gold medal: “If things don’t change I won’t be in Cortina in 2026”

“The Milan-Cortina Olympics in 2026? I thought about it before I came here. To be there, as an athlete, a few things have to change. I don’t put myself, my coach, my family back in the same situation we were in ”. Arianna Fontana, fresh Olympic champion in short track in China (and winner of ten Olympic medals, Italian record for women together with Stefania Belmondo), casts a shadow over her participation in the Italian Olympics in four years. The criticism goes to the Fisg, the Italian ice sports federation. Fontana, after Pyeongchang 2018, had chosen her husband as a technician, Anthony Lobello: “I was targeted in the first season. There were male athletes who were aiming for me in training, trying to make me fall. That’s why I went to Hungary, it wasn’t safe ”.

This is the reply from the president of the Fisg, Andrea Gios: “From a champion of that level we accept any criticism, and we do not intend to argue. I will hold a press conference to clarify a few things, today we want to leave her calm and serene for the next races. You have every right to criticize and we will calmly clarify after the Games ”.