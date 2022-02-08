Arianna Fontana: “Either things change, or nothing Milan-Cortina”

BEIJING – “I spent a sleepless night, I still shiver, but this morning I calmly looked at the videos, my fan club. Seeing the joy, the tears, of the people I love made me realize that it was worth it live everything I’ve been through “. Arianna fountain the day after. After the gold and after the controversy.

The short track champion, with 10 Olympic medals at the Winter Games (record with Stefania Belmondo), also casts a shadow over her participation in Milan-Cortina 2026: “To be there as an athlete in Milan-Cortina, they have to change a little of things … If things do not change you will see me in another role. I do not put myself, my coach, my family back in the situation I have been in until now “. And again: “I don’t think about records, I aim for the finals and then have more chances to bring medals. Yesterday was yesterday, today is another day: tomorrow I have another race, then the semi-final of the relay which is very important, we will have to pay attention to the Chinese given the somewhat questionable decisions they have already taken in recent days “.

Arianna Fontana: “My husband and I alone against everyone, that overtaking is thanks to her” by our correspondent Mattia Chiusano 07 February 2022





Gios: “We accept criticism, Arianna remains calm”

At the words of Arianna Fontana, the president of the Fisg (Italian ice sports federation) replied, Andrea Gios: “We do not intend to comment on the criticisms of Arianna Fontana, in the sense that we are delighted with the result she has achieved and the splendid medal she has won, she is an extraordinary champion: from a champion of that level we accept all criticisms, and we do not intend to argue. I will hold a press conference to clarify a few things, today we want to leave you calm and serene for the next races: clarifications, I care, not in a controversial key, what matters now is that you run as fast as you know how to do. We are her first fans, she has every right to criticize and we will calmly clarify after the Games “.