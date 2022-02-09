Arianna Fontana exceeds the batteries of 1000 meters, eliminated Mascitto – OA Sport

Arianna Fontana’s journey to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games continues smoothly at the moment. After the silver in the mixed relay and the individual gold in the 500 meters, the Valtellina champion returned today on the ice of the Capital Indoor Stadium easily overcoming the batteries of 1000 meters.

The 31-year-old from Polaggia he won Heat 4 without forcing excessively with a time of 1’30 ″ 066, ahead of the Japanese Sumire Kikuchi and detaching the pass for the quarter-finals on the distance in which she is Olympic bronze in charge. Fontana will be back as protagonist later in the first semifinal of the women’s relay against the Netherlands, China and Poland.

Unfortunately the second blue in the race, Cynthia Mascitto, missed the qualification goal finishing his battery in third place behind the American Kirsten Santos and the Hungarian Petra Jaszapati. The 29-year-old Italian-Canadian, however, was particularly unlucky, failing to be among the four fished out (the three best thirds plus an athlete advanced by the jury) by less than two tenths.

Italy aside, the most important news of this round is certainly linked to the sensational elimination of the Canadian Kim Boutin (reigning Olympic vice-champion in the 1000 meters), slipped alone a few meters from the finish while she was firmly in command of the fifth battery. South Korean Kim A Lang is also surprisingly excludedwinner of two Olympic titles in relay.

Finally, the new Olympic record on 1000 meters signed by Dutch Suzanne Schulting in 1’27 ″ 292two days after the second place in the 500 meters behind Arianna Fontana.

Photo: Lapresse