Arianna Fontana’s accusation: “Targeted by male athletes”

At the Beijing 2022 Olympics, gold arrived for Italy and for Arianna Fontana, the fastest in the 500 meters of the short track, but the very heavy accusations that the Olympic champion, on her tenth career medal in the Games, wanted to address to her male colleagues. At the press conference she told: “My coach (Anthony Lobello, who is his partner, ed) and I have been through so many difficult situations, there were people who didn’t want us here and they didn’t help us at all. The first season after PyeongChang there were male athletes targeting me on the ice, causing me to fall: training was not safe for me. “