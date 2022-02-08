Arianna Fontana’s accusation: “Targeted by male athletes”

At the Beijing 2022 Olympics, gold arrived for Italy and for Arianna Fontana, the fastest in the 500 meters of the short track, but the very heavy accusations that the Olympic champion, on her tenth career medal in the Games, wanted to address to her male colleagues. At the press conference she told: “My coach (Anthony Lobello, who is his partner, ed) and I have been through so many difficult situations, there were people who didn’t want us here and they didn’t help us at all. The first season after PyeongChang there were male athletes targeting me on the ice, causing me to fall: training was not safe for me. “
Fontana: “Choosing the right coach-husband”
“Milan-Cortina? Many things have to change, if they don’t change you will see me in another role. What needs to change? Now we are focused on this moment, we will talk about the future later. Everyone has their opinion, I have mine. I stay convinced of the choice of wanting Anthony as a coachlast night it was proved that the choice was the best “added the Fountain.