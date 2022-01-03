Health

Ariano, sports medicine: clarification by Dr. Mariella Zerella

Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

We receive and publish

The note

Ariano Irpino.

Following the interview published in the video section of Ottopagine on 21.12.2021 by Gianni Vigoroso on the restart of sport and the exhibition on the occasion of the 60-year history of Panini editions, the lawyer Enea Panico, as defender of Dr. Mariella Zerella highlights in a note the following: “In the same hall of Ariano Irpino’s sports hall, theater of the interview on the subject, Dr. Mariella Zerella, specialist in sports medicine, organized, already on 05/14/2006, the first congress of sports medicine in the city of Ariano Irpino entitled “The importance of the competitive fitness visit and doping”, also sponsored by the municipality of Ariano Irpino. The most illustrious authorities of each sector participated in that event. Merely by way of example, we can recall the presence of Prof Leonardo Vecchiet, doctor of the Italian national team champion of the world Spain 1982 and owner of the specialization school in sports medicine of the University of Chieti, of his excellence the bishop of Ariano Irpino, of the mayor of Ariano Irpino, the manager of the Campania Region in charge of Campania sports medicine, national sports medicine managers and various representatives of the local press. Concurrently with this congress, prof. L. Vecchiett participated in the inauguration of the first sports medicine center in the Municipality of Ariano Irpino, built by Dr. Zerella, thus filling a void in a territory up to that moment, the territory in question was absolutely lacking in active structures in the field of sports medicine authorized by the Campania Region. In 2007, Dr. Zerella took on the role of head of the sports medicine clinic of Asl Av 1, open to the public in the health district of Ariano Irpino, doing her utmost to build the health facility from scratch, because up to at that moment the Asl Av 1 was devoid of both the structure and all the exploitation required by the laws of the sector, despite the fact that sports medicine was included in the Lea. From the above, it emerges irrefutable that Dr. Zerella was the only real manager of structures dedicated to sports medicine not only in the Municipality of Ariano Irpino with the opening of a private structure authorized by the Campania Region 2006 but also starting from 2007 in the entire area of ​​competence of the ASL Av1. “

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

When to eat red beans to lower the glycemic index? Grandma’s trick

November 3, 2021

there are terms that really help rest – Corriere.it

November 13, 2021

Plenty of people eat this fruit for its antioxidant powers but they could make a mistake

December 1, 2021

Germany: who is Karl Lauterbach, the new Minister of Health. Epidemiologist doctor and 700 thousand followers on Twitter: the portrait

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button