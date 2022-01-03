Ariano, sports medicine: clarification by Dr. Mariella Zerella

Following the interview published in the video section of Ottopagine on 21.12.2021 by Gianni Vigoroso on the restart of sport and the exhibition on the occasion of the 60-year history of Panini editions, the lawyer Enea Panico, as defender of Dr. Mariella Zerella highlights in a note the following: “In the same hall of Ariano Irpino’s sports hall, theater of the interview on the subject, Dr. Mariella Zerella, specialist in sports medicine, organized, already on 05/14/2006, the first congress of sports medicine in the city of Ariano Irpino entitled “The importance of the competitive fitness visit and doping”, also sponsored by the municipality of Ariano Irpino. The most illustrious authorities of each sector participated in that event. Merely by way of example, we can recall the presence of Prof Leonardo Vecchiet, doctor of the Italian national team champion of the world Spain 1982 and owner of the specialization school in sports medicine of the University of Chieti, of his excellence the bishop of Ariano Irpino, of the mayor of Ariano Irpino, the manager of the Campania Region in charge of Campania sports medicine, national sports medicine managers and various representatives of the local press. Concurrently with this congress, prof. L. Vecchiett participated in the inauguration of the first sports medicine center in the Municipality of Ariano Irpino, built by Dr. Zerella, thus filling a void in a territory up to that moment, the territory in question was absolutely lacking in active structures in the field of sports medicine authorized by the Campania Region. In 2007, Dr. Zerella took on the role of head of the sports medicine clinic of Asl Av 1, open to the public in the health district of Ariano Irpino, doing her utmost to build the health facility from scratch, because up to at that moment the Asl Av 1 was devoid of both the structure and all the exploitation required by the laws of the sector, despite the fact that sports medicine was included in the Lea. From the above, it emerges irrefutable that Dr. Zerella was the only real manager of structures dedicated to sports medicine not only in the Municipality of Ariano Irpino with the opening of a private structure authorized by the Campania Region 2006 but also starting from 2007 in the entire area of ​​competence of the ASL Av1. “