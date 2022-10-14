Ariel Awards 2022: complete list of winners, “Night of Fire” takes 7 awards

On the night of this Tuesday, October 11, the 64th delivery of the ariel awards at the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City and among the most nominated films he highlighted “Fire night” when pronounced in 19 categories, followed by “A police movie”.

The ceremony began with the song “Live without fear” of Vivir Quintanilla that talks about femicides in Mexico. This year they were 140 movies those registered to compete in one of the 25 categories with which the best of national cinema is recognized. 13 Ibero-American films from countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, ArgentinaBrazil, Spain, Guatemala and Peru.

Yalitza Aparicio on the red carpet of the Ariel Awards. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Christian Chávez, Mabel Cadena, Juan Manuel Bernal, Aida López, Natasha Dupeyron, Salma Cervantes, Andrés Sánchez Maher, the director Teresa Camou Guerrero and the actress Yalitza Aparicio were some of the celebrities who walked the red carpet, the latter emphasizing the importance of actors and filmmakers attending to support and promote Mexican cinema.

Winners of the Ariel Awards 2022

During the ceremony, a recognition was made to the artists, filmmakers and directors who died in the last year as Carmen SalinasJorge Cazals, Miguel Palmer, Manuel Ojeda, Octavio Ocana, Fernando del Solar, Ruben Fuentes and Anabel Gutierrez.

Best Adapted Screenplay – Tatiana Huezo for “Night of Fire”

Best Original Screenplay – David Gaitán and Alonso Ruizpalacios for “A Police Movie”

Best Ibero-American film – Fernando León de Aranoa for “The good boss” (Spain)

Best First Feature – Ángeles Cruz for “Nudo mixteco”

Best Documentary Feature Film – Alfonso Ruizpalacios “A Police Movie”

Best animated feature film – Gabriel and Rodolfo Riva Palacio Alatriste for “A rescue of little eggs”

Best animated short film – Juan J. Medina for “Tío”

Best documentary short film – Mariana X. Rivera for “Flowers of the plain”

Best fiction short film – Carlos Lenin for “The longest dream I remember”

Best Film – “Night of Fire”

Best Actor – Raúl Briones for “A Police Movie”

Best Actress – Mónica del Carmen for “A Police Movie”

Best Acting Newcomer – Adrián Rossi for “Blanco de Verano”

Best female co-acting – Mayra Battle for “Night of fire”

Best Male Co-Acting – Kristyan Ferrer for “The Black Minutes”

Best Visual Effects – “Aztech”

Best Special Effects – Ricardo Arvizu Jr. for “Night of Fire”

Best Editing – Yibrán Asuad for “A Police Movie”

Best Cinematography – Dariela Ludlow for “Night of Fire”

Best Sound – Lena Ezquenazi, Federico G. Jordan and Paulo Gama for “Night of Fire”

Best Original Music – Andrés Sánchez Maher and Gus Reyes for “Impossible Things”

Best costume – Abril Álamo for “The Black Minutes”

Best Makeup – It was shared by Mari Paz Robles, Roberto Ortiz and Ana Flores for “The Exorcism of Carmen Farías” and “Night of Fire”, respectively.

Best Art Design – Ivonne Fuentes Mendoza for “The Black Minutes”

