Ariel Henry to Haitian compatriots: “I ask you to calm down”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry spoke Sunday night to urge his fellow Haitians to They must “stay calm” as a result of the protests that have been generated by the increase in fuel and petroleum products.

Henry stated in his speech that working together, Haiti could solve the problems facingHowever, he did not retract his decision on the rise in fuel prices.

“Given the evolution of the situation, I call again for calm. I ask you to calm down. Together we can solve problems. I understand your frustration. I share the pain of the victims, of those who have lost assets that they built for decades,” Prime Minister Henry said in his address.

According to the head of government of the neighboring country, the increase does not justify the action taken by some Haitian citizens and described as irresponsible those who have dedicated themselves to looting companiesschools, universities, attacking politicians and members of the Haitian government.

Improvements in Haiti

In his speech, Ariel Henry explained that the Haitian government is working on projects to improve the conditions of the country he leads.

“There is a project underway in Customs so that the State can better control what enters the country, limit arms and drug trafficking and increase revenue. These decisions cause discontent”

He also assured that his government seeks to expand the social pacification program to help disadvantaged families.

“The customs revenues and the funds that were intended to subsidize oil derivatives will allow the government to fly to the aid of the population. In the next budget we plan to buy seeds and fertilizers for farmers, repair irrigation systems to increase national production, give hot food to schoolchildren, increase community restaurants, launch employment generation programs in the 571 communes” , stressed the Haitian Prime Minister.