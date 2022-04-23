Ariel Holan left Club León for these 3 reasons

Ariel Holan resigned from the technical direction of Club León, after the 2-0 defeat at the home of America.

The disaster on Day 15 of the Clausura 2022 left Holan without arguments and the Argentine himself resigned from office. The board accepted the decision in the early hours of Thursday.

The reasons for Ariel Holan’s departure from Club León are various, but the issue can be focused on three factors:

bad results

Although Ariel Holan’s Lion went from less to more in the previous tournament, for the current Clausura 2022 the situation was reversed.

La Fiera went from fighting for the first places to being on the verge of elimination and today he is in 12th position, the last one to qualify for a playoff.

With 19 points, León has five wins, four draws and six losses. He has scored only 12 goals and allowed 17, which contrasts with the offensive production of other campaigns.

The last straw has been the string of three defeats, against San Luis, Puebla and America. In none of those duels León was able to score.









To make matters worse, Leon also failed internationally, being out of the Concacaf Champions League in 4th place. Final, at the hands of the Seattle Sounders.

Just one of Holan’s main credentials was his international success, as winner of the Copa Sudamericana with Independiente de Avellaneda, but in León he could only overcome one round of the Concachampionsbefore the modest Guastatoya of Guatemala.

lack of style

Holan took over from Nacho Ambrizthe coach who gave León its eighth League title, in Guardianes 2020, in addition to establishing a spectacular style of play.

The board’s intention was for Holan to maintain the team’s offensive vocation and the style that led the club to be nicknamed “Barceleón” for his game of short touches, long possessions and constant attack.

The León de Holan maintained that idea in some games, especially at the end of the previous semester, but little by little he lost his form and several times tried to sacrifice the attack to preserve the advantagessomething that to top it not always achieved.

Disenchanted, the fans shouted “Holan out!” at the Nou Camp, not only to complain about the poor results, but to ask for the return of spectacular football.

That pressure ended up being keygiving the technician a pressure that detonated with the losing streak.

The dressing room break

Holan presented himself as a coach close to the squad, friendly and at the same time strict. But according to some footballers, the coach was not very open to dialogue about the style that should be reflected on the pitch

Already in the Apertura 2021 he dispensed with Chilean Jean Meneses in several duels, although he ended up giving him a game in the Liguilla.

With whom he could not get along at all was with Fernando Navarrowho barely played in that tournament and ended up asking to leave for Pachuca.

For the current campaign, the clash was with Luis Montes, the club’s historic captain.

El Chapito alternated between the bench, the stands and the starting line-up, but from Matchday 14 he was sent to the box. Later it was learned that Montes had been involved in an incident with the coaching staff during training and Holan had decided, with the endorsement of the board, that the emerald “10” would not enter the calls.

The exclusion of Montes, perhaps the most beloved player in the squad, marked the sentence for Holan. In the two games that El Chapito was not called up, León suffered five expulsions and lost both games.