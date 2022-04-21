Ariel Holan, out of León after defeat against America

León’s defeat against América marked Ariel Holan’s last game at the helm of the emerald team, since the decision was made that the strategist would not continue at the helm of the club.

Ariel Holan left the technical direction of Lion after Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to America on matchday 15 of Closure 2022, since he submitted his resignation after the duel and this morning the emerald directive accepted it. In this way, the Argentine became the eighth strategist dismissed so far this season.

Sources inside the club assured ESPN that they were surprised by the professionalism of the coach, since it is the first time that a coach submits his resignation.

Through a statement, León released the news and made it clear that it was the same South American helmsman who stepped aside from the position that, until Wednesday night, he kept in command of the emerald bench.

“In the last few hours, Professor Ariel Holan submitted his resignation as the team’s technical director. We greatly appreciate and value the effort, dedication and chivalry that he, at all times, showed in our institution together with his coaching staff, ”León reads in the statement where they made his departure official.

Hello and the Lion They went from more to less in the contest and after adding just two wins in the last 10 games, including the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethe emerald board decided to terminate the employment relationship.

Lion It occupies 12th place in the general table with 19 units and is the last team that, at the moment, is in the playoff zone; However, with two days remaining, his place is in danger for a place to compete for a ticket to the league.

Similarly, in the last two matches, which were against Puebla Y Americathe Bajío team suffered five expulsions altogether, a situation never seen before for one of the most competitive teams in the MX League.

León lost against América and coach Ariel Holan was left out of the emerald team. EFE

“Now when you stay with eight players it is very difficult to play today with the intensity that is played and with a hierarchy of the team of America. And I just said that the sensations I have is that we were better when we were 11 against 11 and when we were 10 against 11 we still had two situations and after that the game totally blew up”, he asserted on Wednesday night after the defeat.

Meanwhile, in the same game against the Eagles, Hello had a discussion with Luis Montes, one of the leaders of the emerald team; However, the South American avoided talking about it. “Things that can happen within the locker room stay in the locker room,” he stressed.

Ariel Holan came to Lion for him opening 2021. In total he managed 38 games between MX League and league, plus seven international matches. In the Mexican tournament he accumulated 16 wins, nine draws and 13 losses, while on the continental level he added five wins, one draw and one loss, in addition to leaving the title of the League Cup.