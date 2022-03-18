Ariel Holan resigned after the defeat and what happened in the León locker room is leaked.

Ariel Holan and Jesus Martinez

March 17, 2022 8:17 p.m.

It was a complete failure, Leon’s poor performance in the quarterfinals could not be called otherwise, the comeback remained as it began, a simple fantasy. The team did not show good football at any time and this caused Ariel Holan to submit his resignation after the defeat.

However, both the fans and the president of the club, León Jesús Martínez Murguía, have shown their support for the Argentine coach, so his resignation was rejected and he was given the confidence to finish the current Clausura 2022 tournament, where León is in 7th place. of the table.

Although Ariel Holan does not leave, a restructuring of the squad is more than necessary, on Ángel Mena’s side his performance in the match was a disaster, he did not appear and did not find any opportunity to give the León an air of hope. Ormeño could not reconnect with the goal either.

At the end of the game, Fidel Ambriz was the architect of the goal of honor for León and thanks to him the drought of games without scoring a goal ended, however, that was not enough since the score came in the 91st minute of the game.

Ariel Holan will not leave León, as soon as the failure in Concachampions materialized and the president of the club made the decision to keep the Argentine in order to finish the Clausura 2022 tournament, we hope that León will soon find the way and manage to qualify for Liguilla calmly .

