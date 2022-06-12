Ariel López Padilla revealed that he has not seen María for months, the daughter he had with Mariana Levy

It is well known that after the divorce of Ariel López Padilla from Mariana Levi, the relationship that he had with María, the daughter he fathered with the deceased actress was distant; even after the death of the protagonist of the telenovela “The Dreaming Rogue” it was Talina Fernandez, the grandmother, who took care of her upbringing. The years have passed; father and daughter have reconciled and maintain a better relationship, although she reveals that they have been apart for many months.

“We have not seen Maria for a long time, since December. Santiago and Julia (her brothers) miss her a lot,” López Padilla revealed to the Mexican television program “First Hand”. “He tells me, ‘Dad, when am I going to see you?’ And I answer him: ‘Live your life, my love. Live your life. This is the moment when you can eat up the world. Make your life and your career your Project'”.

The dancer also confesses that he is proud of the path his firstborn has taken. “I am calm because she is a woman, now, very clear about what she wants and what she does not want,” he warned.

Regarding the nude photo session that Ana Bárbara plans to carry out with María, Ariel López Padilla is convinced that it will be a first-rate job that will be backed by the professional tables that her daughter has in this matter.

Ariel assured that she will help her former mother-in-law Talina Fernández if necessary.

“I think that Maria has had a lot of experience in the nude; I think she sees it in a very professional, very artistic, very beautiful way,” he mentioned. “She has a very good relationship with Ana Bárbara, who has always been very present in her life. She has been the mother of José Emilio and Paula [sus hermanos mayores]; she is part of his personal universe. So, I would like it. And, well, Ana Bárbara is a very beautiful woman and I think she would raise the rating a lot.”

He also gave his opinion on the economic problems of his former mother-in-law Talina Fernández. “Yes, I saw the publication, it makes me very sad. I don’t know the situation. I confess that I will try to talk to María as much as I can about the situation, because ultimately if we can help, we will help. I have always said and will say that we are a family, we may or may not live together, but in the end we will be together as long as we are in this plane, we have to help each other and flow”, concluded López Padilla.