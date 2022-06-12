Entertainment

Ariel López Padilla revealed that he has not seen María for months, the daughter he had with Mariana Levy

It is well known that after the divorce of Ariel López Padilla from Mariana Levi, the relationship that he had with María, the daughter he fathered with the deceased actress was distant; even after the death of the protagonist of the telenovela “The Dreaming Rogue” it was Talina Fernandez, the grandmother, who took care of her upbringing. The years have passed; father and daughter have reconciled and maintain a better relationship, although she reveals that they have been apart for many months.

“We have not seen Maria for a long time, since December. Santiago and Julia (her brothers) miss her a lot,” López Padilla revealed to the Mexican television program “First Hand”. “He tells me, ‘Dad, when am I going to see you?’ And I answer him: ‘Live your life, my love. Live your life. This is the moment when you can eat up the world. Make your life and your career your Project'”.

