Ariel Rodríguez Palacios suggested to Felipe that he miss his cycle one day a week: the reason

The solution you gave Ariel Rodriguez Palacio your child with this problem is to stop attending “Ariel In Her Sauce” on Mondays so you can spend time with your romantic partner. Refused to abandon his work responsibilities, which are not only limited to his work in the cycle led by his father, Philip did not accept the proposal.

Philip Rodriguez Palacios Philip, the son of Ariel Rodríguez Palacios and his girlfriend.

Asked about the situation of a couple living Felipe Rodriguez Palacio, Mica Viciconte -panelist of the cycle- advised the son of Ariel that he reaches an agreement with his girlfriend in which the two give in and they can meet.

When the chef who knew how to be a figure on Channel 9 for a long time debuted on Telefe with “Ariel In Her Sauce” in social networks users began to ask questions about Philip, the son of Ariel that already accompanied him in his previous program.

288205217_576933857352781_4475534643918857901_n.jpg Ariel Rodríguez Palacios and Felipe.

Philip Rodriguez Palacios he is a young man who is also passionate about cooking. Through social networks he shows recipes, he shares images with his pet – a beautiful puppy named Mingo- and reveals a bit of his intimacy by sharing some photos with his family and his girlfriend, Jeanne, whom he calls his adventure partner.

As can be seen on the Instagram profile of Felipe Rodriguez Palacios Together with his girlfriend, he visited amazing places in the world such as Paris and Japan.