AriGameplays and Paracetamor appear in Fortnite with their voice

Appearing in a video game must be an incredible feeling, because not only are you written in the history of the industry, but you can also see or hear yourself in a title that thousands of people play.

What’s more, it has to be even more incredible to belong to a game like Fortnite, one of the most famous video games of the last decade that hundreds of thousands and thousands of people play every day around the world.

AriGameplays and Paracetamor must know what it feels like from now on, since both content creators they will be in Fortnite with their voice on the Idols radiosomething totally new for them.

SURPRISE! I am very excited to announce that MY VOICE is within @Fortnite_ES 😍You can listen to me on one of the radio stations: Idols ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Our7VmnpXQ – Paracetamor (@paracetamor) March 2, 2022

The voices of both streamers they are already in the game, and to listen to them you just have to tune in to the radio all over the map and see how the songs change with their vocal cords, very recognizable in the world streaming.

In Spain we have already had several content creators become part of the game, such as Gladoop, which is the voice of the tutorials and questions from the community, or TheGrefg, with its own skin what was it world record on twitch.

From Fortnite to the Evening II of Ibai Llanos

the year of AriGameplays and Paracetamor is different, but at the same time similar. The streamer from Mexico left Facebook Gaming to return to Twitch, where he is once again succeeding as one of the most viewed.

paracetamolfor her part, has managed to participate in the Evening of the Year II of Ibai Llanos with total merit and has already applied as a content creator who is going to burst the previous one with training and preparation videos.