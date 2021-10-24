Arisa, because she wore wigs for a while

Arisa, currently a competitor of Dancing with the Stars, has recently come back to talk about a disturbance that has afflicted her for some time and that makes her suffer a lot. Let’s see together what it is …

Arisa, with “Sincerità” has come to be a star of music and entertainment

Arisa, at the registry office Rosalba Pippa, is undoubtedly one of the singers and songwriters, since we remember that she is also the author of some of her songs, much loved by the general public. Many will remember her when she made herself known to Sanremo Festival in the category new proposals with the song Sincerity, and with which he reached the podium. We remember, for the record, that -instead- in the big section he won with the song My Strength the Sardinian singer Marco Carta.

At that time the artist had appeared in the eyes of the public both at home and in the hall, as well as the critics, both awkward and insecure, as well as being slightly funny at times. But then slowly his image was transformed, and she has gained more confidence.

So many his new holdings in many later editions of that Festival which launched it in the vast world of seven notes and which also saw it triumph a few years later in the Big section, as well as obtaining other prestigious second and third places.

She then became a judge of various musical talents and after having played the role of singing teacher for Amici di Maria De Filippi and having participated in the Masked Singer, today we find it in strength a Dancing with the Stars, on Saturday night on Rai Uno.

Rosalba she has also recently come back to talk about a disease which has afflicted her for some time and which also makes her suffer a lot. That’s what it’s all about …

He suffers from trichotillomania: this is why he wears wigs and today has his hair shaved to zero

Many will have noticed that the artist has often changed many looks especially as regards her hair over time. In addition, in addition to changing colors and shades, some of which are very evident and fluorescent, he also tried to opt for pet rather short cuts and jaunty. Other times – instead – we have admired her with longer and flowing hair.

However, for some time now we have begun to notice her with very short hair, almost shaved to zero. But his was not a stylistic choice but dictated by something else. Arisa has -in fact- opted for this cut to try to solve a terrible disease that has afflicted her for a long time, since she was a young girl. trichotillomania which causes her to constantly touch her hair until it tears when she is particularly stressed.

And it is for this reason that on many occasions, Sanremo Festival first and foremost, he decided to wearing a variety of wigs, also to see yourself in a new guise.

Arisa coma Naomi Campell but there are also those who compare her to Anne Hathaway

Some time ago the artist, very active on social media, had published on her official Instagram profile, a shot that portrayed her wearing a wig, beautiful, with long brown hair, equipped with a saucy bangs.

He commented on his photo: “From today I will wear this wig until this hair grows.” And then he also wanted to give a warning to the many haters who, as you know, are always lurking: “From today I will wear this wig until my hair grows. Woe to those who breathe, in African American culture, almost all women wear wigs. Naomi Campbell too, so I can do it too ”.

All his fans have shown that they really appreciate his shot, but above all his way of being, so much so that his photography has been invaded not only by likes but also by very flattering comments. And there are also those who have defined it divine and compared it to Anne Hathaway when he starred in the motion picture film The devil wears Prada.