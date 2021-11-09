Ariston announces Ipo: it will go public on the Milan stock exchange

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ariston Holding, manufacturer of boilers, heat pumps and other heating systems, has announced its intention to go public on Piazza Affari, on the Euronext Milan market. The offer, according to a note, will take place in the coming weeks, subject to market conditions and will consist of a reserved placement of shares in capital increase of the equivalent of about 300 million euros, to which will be added the sale of shares from part of the current shareholders Merloni Holding and Amaranta, with the aim of creating a significant free float. The offer will be reserved for institutional investors.

Paolo Merloni’s project

«Thanks to the listing in Milan, we will strengthen our growth potential, continuing both the solid path of organic development and the potential for inorganic growth thanks to M&A. We believe that Ariston can and will play a key role in the consolidation process of our sector, giving a further acceleration to what we have successfully achieved in the last decade. Our goal is to be a reference player in solutions for sustainable comfort in hot water and heating », commented Paolo Merloni, executive president of Ariston Group.

Hypo to continue growing

«With over 90 years of history, our group has established itself as a unique player in sustainability. Ariston has a global reach and a distinctive offer of renewable and highly efficient products and systems, uniquely balanced between hot water and heating, between more mature markets and emerging economies, between products, systems and services; characterized by both organic and inorganic growth », continues the group’s note. Ariston, whose capital is made up of ordinary shares and multiple voting shares held by the selling shareholders, will use the proceeds from the issue of the new shares “to support and develop the further growth of the group, invest and accelerate organic growth, such as the digital route to market, technologies and industrial footprint, and to finance acquisitions of companies, technologies and intellectual property rights in the future ».

The team of advisors

The listing “will also further improve the company’s profile and brand awareness and aims to allow the group to continue attracting talented people in the future.” Mediobanca, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the listing, Bnp, Bofa, Citigroup and Equita joint bookrunners while CC & Soci is financial advisor to Ariston.