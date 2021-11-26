Ariston Group, today its debut on the stock exchange. Collected 915 million, the title is worth 3.4 billion- Corriere.it

Ariston Group is listed at 10.25 euros, from Friday 26 November traded in Piazza Affari on Euronext Milan. The title of the Marche-based multinational makes its debut on a day that started negatively due to market fears for the new South African variant of Covid and the possible repercussions on the economic recovery. The Ftse Mib index, which started negative, was down by 3% at 1pm. Ariston, after a slightly lower opening, marks -2%. I have always said that the listing on Piazza Affari would be an important moment and I believe that it is happening right now because our sector is facing a very strong change, an acceleration, a growth and therefore I believe that the listing can give us those resources, that visibility and that profile that the company deserves for the next decades, declared Paolo Merloni, executive president of Ariston.

Among the largest IPOs in recent years in Piazza Affari Ariston Group (formerly Ariston Thermo) is the largest IPO in terms of size recorded in Italy since the beginning of 2021. The Marche group of boilers and heat pumps has successfully concluded its placement with institutional investors with a collection of 915 million euros (including the over allotment option), with an initial price at the minimum of the price range indicated by the placers (the range was between 10.25 and 12 euros). At the start date of trading, Ariston capitalized € 3.4 billion, with a free float of approximately 27%. Consequently, it becomes one of the largest stock market listings of the last three years, together with Nexi, listed for 2 billion in April 2019. Mediobanca, Goldman Sachs, Intesa, Citigroup, Bnp Paribas, Bofa and Equita were responsible for the placement.



The reasons for the IPO The operation comprised together of a capital increase of 300 million and the sale of up to a maximum of 49 million shares by Merloni Holding and Amaranta (with a further 11 million shares for the greenshoe). With the capital increase, the group is preparing to strengthen itself organically but also through acquisitions, such as that of Chromagen announced at the end of October. For the executive president Paolo Merloni, the company’s assessment testifies to the success path of our group so far, based on solid market fundamentals, our global profile in the heating and domestic hot water sector, our portfolio of renewable and highly efficient products and services, our proven organic growth and our solid track record of m & a.

The bills Ariston presents itself to the market with growing accounts: in the first nine months of the year, revenues increased by 25% to € 1.41 billion, the (adjusted) operating margin rose by 35% to € 191 million and net profit adjusted by 88% to 100 million. This performance puts us in a very solid position for the fourth quarter of 2021, commented Merloni. So far we have managed well the high commodity inflation and pressure on the global supply chain, benefiting from operating leverage and pricing actions.

