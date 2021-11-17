Ariston IPO: price between 10.25 and 12 euros per share. It is worth up to 3.9 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

The price range for Ariston’s IPO has been set in the range of 10.25 to 12 euros for each ordinary share, which implies a market capitalization of between approximately 3.375 and 3.9 billion for Ariston post-Offer. The company communicates this in a note, announcing that the settlement and the first day of trading of the ordinary shares on Euronext Milan are currently scheduled for Friday 26 November.

The offer will consist of a reserved placement of newly issued ordinary shares (with expected gross proceeds of approximately 300 million) by the Company. Ariston intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the newly issued shares to support and develop the further growth of the Group, invest and accelerate organic growth – in topics such as the digital route to market, the development of new products and technologies, and the industrial footprint – and to finance corporate, technology and intellectual property rights acquisitions in the future.

There will then be a secondary offering of up to 49 million existing ordinary shares held by the Company’s shareholders, Merloni Holding and Amaranta to institutional investors in different jurisdictions.

The offer period will start on Thursday 18th November at 9 am and will end at 12 noon on November 24th.

In addition – continues the note from Ariston – the selling shareholders will grant Mediobanca as manager responsible for stabilization an “over allotment” option, exercisable within 30 calendar days from the first day of trading, for the purchase of a maximum of 11 million existing ordinary shares at the final offer price, corresponding to approximately 15% of the shares offered.

The company’s share capital is made up of ordinary shares and multiple voting shares, which are held by the selling shareholders. The company is expected to have a free float of between 23.23% and 26.6% of the shares. The company and the selling shareholders will enter into customary lock-up commitments with the underwriters for a period of 180 days after the settlement date. The Company has appointed Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Intesa Sanpaolo – IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG and Equita SIM SpA as joint bookrunner. CC & Soci acted as financial advisor. Pedersoli, Houthoff and Cravath act as legal counsel for Ariston and the Selling Shareholders, while Linklaters act as legal counsel for the Underwriters.