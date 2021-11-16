Ariston on the stock market on November 26, worth up to 3.9 billion – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, NOVEMBER 16 – The first day of listing in Piazza Affari of Ariston, the group that produces boilers controlled by the Merloni family, is expected on November 26. The indicative price of the shares subject to the ipo was set in a range of between 10.25 and 12 euros, which implies a capitalization of between 3.375 and 3.9 billion euros following the offer. This was announced by Ariston Holding in the note announcing the admission to listing on Euronext Milan. The offer period, reserved for institutional investors, will start on Thursday 18 and will end on 24 November, unless the offer is closed early. The offer will consist of a placement of newly issued shares. from which the company expects to raise around 300 million euros to be dedicated to organic growth and through acquisitions, and in that of a maximum of 49 million shares by the current shareholders Merloni Holding and Amaranta, which will collect between 502 and 588 million and will grant Mediobanca, as the manager responsible for stabilizing the share, an over allotment option to purchase an additional 11 million shares.



“The price range for the offering implies a market capitalization of between 3.375 and 3.9 billion euros, which we believe testifies to our group’s success path so far, based on solid market fundamentals, our profile. global in the heating and domestic hot water sector, our portfolio of renewable and highly efficient products and services, our proven organic growth and our solid M&A track record “, commented Paolo Merloni, executive president of Ariston group . (HANDLE).

