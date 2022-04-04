Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri will demand the cancellation of Title 42 at the border | Univision Immigration News
The states of Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, governed by Republicans, will demand the cancellation of Title 42 of the United States Code by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), activated in March 2020 by the then government of Donald Trump.
On Friday, the CDC announced that it was lifting a public health restriction issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic that allows the government to expedite the deportation of foreigners at the border with Mexico, citing health security reasons.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later said the controversial policy would be withdrawn on May 23. But shortly before, the department had anticipated that it was preparing for an avalanche of asylum cases at the border with up to 18,000 daily.
The forecasts are part of a strategic plan that the DHS prepares based on data obtained in the last year by the Border Patrol that includes findings, arrests, accelerated deportations under Title 42, returns under the Migrant Protection Program (MPP) , removals under Title 8 of the Immigration Law and asylum proceedings on the US side.
The data reveals that during fiscal year 2021, about 2 million people were returned to Mexico (expelled from the United States). Republicans warn that the figure could increase due to the expectations generated by the withdrawal of Title 42.
According to a draft of the lawsuit, published this Monday by the Fox News network, the lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri is directed against the director of the CDC, the secretaries of Health and Human Resources (HHS) and Homeland Security (DHS), as well as the directors of the immigration agencies in charge of borders.
Opponents of lifting Title 42 allege that the lawsuit “challenges an impending calamity” self-inflicted by the government and that the rule’s abrupt withdrawal removes “the only safety valve that prevents this Administration’s disastrous border policies from becoming a absolute chaos and catastrophe.
Although Title 42 was activated by the pandemic, critics of the policy claim that it was part of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy whose objective was to stop undocumented immigration and block asylum policy.
The lawsuit does not detail that asylum, a current legal resource, can be requested by anyone who arrives at the border. The policy determines that, in case of fear or credible fear of being returned to the country of origin, an immigration judge must determine the applicant’s future in the United States.
The plaintiffs cite views from Democratic lawmakers who express doubts about the government’s responsiveness to prosecute the spate of cases expected after May 23, when Title 42 is withdrawn.
Citing statements recently issued by Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), the states say eliminating Title 42 is a mistake “that will encourage another wave of illegal migration and drug trafficking to overwhelm the southern border.”
They also cite concerns expressed by Brandon Judd, chairman of the National Border Patrol Council, who said the removal of the public health policy “is going to cause chaos of epic proportions.”
Another argument used by the plaintiffs to ask the courts to annul the removal of Title 42 is “the CDC’s refusal “to receive public comment” after the Federal Register publication of the decision, a step that they explain “violates the Administrative Procedure Law (APA)”, a situation that “by itself requires the invalidation of the Rescission Order”.
The argument of the violation of the APA Law has been one of the main arguments used by Republicans to successfully seek the reinstatement of deportation priorities, of the MPP and the annulment of deportation moratoriums, among other blockades of programs that form part of Biden’s immigration policy.
The rulings in favor of Republican lawsuits indicate that the government, before proceeding to cancel a policy, must take into account the effect that these measures have on the affected states that later become plaintiffs. And they add that the non-consideration makes it a “capricious” and “arbitrary” measure, an argument similar to the one used by the Democrats when they demanded the policies of the Trump era.
Last week, following the CDC’s withdrawal of Title 42, Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law at Cornell University School of Law in New York, warned that conservative states like Texas were to “challenge the termination of Title 42 in court for encouraging more asylum claims.”
Federal data shows immigration officials are on track to make more than 200,000 apprehensions along the Mexican border in March, the highest monthly total since August.
Yale-Loehr further said that “the perception that lifting Title 42 will make it easier to apply for asylum could encourage more people to attempt to cross the US-Mexico border. If the lawsuits are successful, Title 42 may continue for some time,” she stated.
For its part, on Saturday Univision Noticias reported that after the withdrawal of Title 42 announced for May 23, the government will continue to deport foreigners at the border, only under other available legal mechanisms, such as Title 8 of the Immigration Law ( INA).
The Title 42 rule “will remain in effect until May 23, and until then, DHS will continue to remove single adults and families found at the southwest border,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday.
The official added that “once the public health measure is no longer in place, DHS will process people found at the border under Title 8, which is the standard procedure we use to place people in custody procedures. deportation,” he said.
“However, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants. Let me be clear: those who cannot establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed,” he stressed.
That is, whoever does not have a probable cause for asylum will be processed and deported in an accelerated manner, indicated the head of the United States national security.
Respect for due process
Despite the lawsuit and the warnings, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) celebrates the withdrawal of Title 42 and highlights respect for due immigration process at the border.
“An end to the cruel, anti-immigrant policy of using Title 42 to remove vulnerable asylum seekers under public health provisions is long overdue,” said AILA President Allen Orr.
“The thousands upon thousands of migrants, from babies to grandmothers who were illegally removed before they were allowed a meaningful opportunity to claim protection under our laws, deserve recognition that the United States got it wrong,” he added.
Orr further said that “the Biden Administration must recognize that Black immigrants in particular were treated cruelly, and a staggering amount of DHS time and resources was spent illegally removing them, forcing them back into harmful situations.
“Congress and all Americans must ensure that ending the current use of Title 42 is only the beginning. Today, tomorrow and every day in the future we must live our values as a welcoming nation and not listen to those who wish to make immigrants scapegoats for all kinds of ills”, he pointed out.
In turn, Benjamin Johnson, executive director of AILA, said that “with this announcement, the first order of business must be the broad and expansive use of the exception process to ensure that people with vulnerabilities are not deported during the liquidation of the Title 42”.