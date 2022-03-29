Arizona moms with medical backgrounds travel to Ukraine to help

By Mary Pflum TODAY

Janet Semenova-Hornstein, a pediatric nurse from Scottsdale, Arizona, recalls the moment in early March when, seeing footage of the invasion on UkraineHe knew he had to do something.

“It broke my heart to see all those women and children,” she said.

Semenova-Hornstein was born in the former Soviet Union, in Uzbekistan, and immigrated to the United States with her parents when she was 7 years old. Like her friend, Dr. Svetlana Reznikova-Steinwayan ER doctor in Mesa who was born and raised in Ukraine and who felt a connection to the region due to her family roots.

Pediatric nurse Janet Semenova-Hornstein with her husband and two children. Courtesy Janet Semenova-Hornstein

“Svetlana and I looked at each other and said, ‘What can we do?'” she said. “We both speak Russian. She speaks Ukrainian. We have medical skills. We were two moms living in Arizona, but we knew we had to harness our skills and do something physically.”

With the help of two other friends with medical studies, Dr. Cheryl Macywho works in the emergency room in Phoenix, and carla stark, an oncology nurse in the Scottsdale area, began collecting donations of medical supplies. In 72 hours they collected 800 pounds of bandages, antibiotics and emergency medications, including insulin, as well as $50,000 in monetary contributions.

At first, the friends thought that they would simply send the materials to Ukraine. But Aerial Recovery Group, an aid organization they had been in contact with, asked if there was anything else they could do.

“They told us they were nurses and doctors and that they had ties to the region,” said Jeremy Locke, chief of operations for the US-based disaster relief organization that has been working in Ukraine: “Because we needed their experience, we asked them to come here.”

In Ukraine, Locke and his team have been transporting medical supplies to the front lines and escorting orphans from the hardest-hit regions to safer areas, such as the western city of Lviv.

Aerial Recovery Group he offered to pay for the women’s flight from Arizona to Poland and provide safe houses where they could stay while providing medical assistance in the region.

The women took this photo before embarking on their mission to Poland and Ukraine with £800 worth of medical supplies. Courtesy Janet Semenova-Hornstein

On March 7 the four women, who as mothers of young children said they were also motivated by the struggle mothers in Ukraine face as refugees, quickly rearranged their work schedules, set up a daycare center and boarded a flight to Poland.

They were assisted in their efforts by British Airwayswho agreed to waive baggage fees for the hundreds of pounds of medical supplies they were carrying with them.

“Our families were very supportive,” said Stark, who has two sons, ages 10 and 11. “my husband was nervous learning that his wife was going to another country, near a war zone. But he and my children knew that I was going there to help.”

For two weeks, the four women put their medical skills to work in Lviv and across the border with Ukraine in Medyka, a Polish city that receives thousands of refugees every day.

At the refugee center clinic in Medyka, they helped relieve tired Polish doctors and nurses, providing medical and translation assistance.

“We treat the wounds of the refugees. We provide pain relievers,” Macy said. “A lot of people had a lot of anxiety. We provided an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, as these people had experienced horrible things.”

Here are some of the supplies the women got for the refugee center in Medyka, Poland, including medication for anxiety, constipation and gastrointestinal problems. Courtesy Janet Semenova-Hornstei

The women also worked with refugee clinic staff and doctors at Lviv hospitals to identify urgently needed medicines, and then obtained what they needed from local pharmacies. They also gathered hundreds of first aid kits to send to Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines.

In Lviv, Semenova-Hornstein’s main task was to assess and treat Ukrainian orphans who Aerial Recovery had flown from the worst affected areas of Ukraine, close to the front lines.

“Many of the children had been living in cold bomb shelters for up to two weeks,” he said. “Many of them had developed pneumonia, upper respiratory infections. Some had anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder from all the bombing,” he stated.

[Las víctimas inocentes de la invasión rusa: millones de niños ucranianos se quedan sin hogar y así los ayuda la UNICEF]

Semenova-Hornstein shared that her time with the orphans was powerful, marked by frequent air raid sirens.

After two years of treating critically ill coronavirus patients in Arizona hospitals, Macy and Reznikova-Steinway are calling their trip to the region “strangely healing.”

“With COVID-19, most of us feel powerless,” Reznikova-Steinway said. “It was very hard to see people die in our arms, and with the politicization of the disease, it became too much.”

Macy said she had seen a lot of pandemic-related burnout among doctors and “a lack of hope for humanity in many ways, because of the way people were treating each other.”

“Going to the Polish-Ukrainian border was rejuvenating. People were working together,” she explained. “It restored my abilities to practice medicine in many ways.”

Now back in the United States, the four women are hard at work collecting more donations of medical supplies for a second mission to Ukraine.

“Now we are in direct contact with Ukrainian hospitals and working to get exactly what they need,” Reznikova-Steinway said.

He added that among the most urgently needed items for Ukraine’s front lines are: intravenous antibiotics for broad-spectrum coverage, tranexamic acid to stop bleeding, and EZ-IO drills and needles.

Nearly a month after her mission began, Stark still marvels at what she and her Arizona friends, busy juggling careers and children, were able to do.

“Unofficially, we call ourselves Team Do Good“, said. “We’re four moms with medical histories who said, ‘Let’s do this.’ And this is what happened.”

Subscribe here to today’s newsletter and receive the best of the show in your email!