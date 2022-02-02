Arizona Senator: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are freedom

Shiba Inu (SHIB / USD) and Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) are once again on the front page. The two biggest meme coins are now in the political arena after Arizona Senator Wendy Rodgers put them in the limelight in a tweet from her.

The senator is revolt to Twitter, stating that while he doesn’t understand the two meme coins, he understands the concept of freedom. Therefore, people must be free to buy the cryptocurrencies they want to invest in.

The Arizona senator supports DOGE and SHIB

Rodgers’ tweet was supported by the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu communities. However, some members of the crypto community did not support the approval of the meme coin. Supporters of XRP entered the comments section by replying with messages approving the native Ripple token.

Rodgers succumbed to these comments and asked the XRP community to provide more details on the meme coin. The XRP community was all too eager to receive a mention from the pro-crypto senator. However, this action ignited an earlier debate between the Bitcoin community and the XRP community, with XRP being referred to as a scam.

A scam Wendy. A centralized company (Ripple) created XRP and have dumped billions of these tokens on uniformed retail investors. – Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) February 1, 2022

Ripple has been in litigation with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more than a year. In December 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple and its executives for undertaking an unregistered stock offering. According to the regulatory body, XRP is a stock, not a token.

Conquer the crypto community

Rodgers has become a popular advocate for cryptocurrencies, making them conquer the crypto community. The senator has already tabled a bill to allow the use of Bitcoin as legal tender in Arizona. This bill is currently awaiting a vote. However, the chances of it being approved at the federal level are slim.

Rodgers also previously said he plans to make Arizona a crypto-friendly state by creating a better regulatory framework. Other Republicans have also shown positive stances regarding the crypto space. A Republican candidate vying for the office of senator for Ohio, Josh Mandel, announced his support for Bitcoin last month, but this was met with heavy criticism.