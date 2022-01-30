Arizona senator introduces bill to make Bitcoin fiat currency

Senator Wendy Rogers’ new proposal to establish Bitcoin as a fiat currency can be problematic, as the United States Constitution does not allow a state to create its own fiat currency. Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has published a proposal, hoping to allow Arizona the power to make Bitcoin a legal currency in the state. The bill, dubbed ‘SB 1341’, could see citizens choose to receive their salaries in bitcoin, and companies could use bitcoin as they see fit.

While Rogers has been a bit of a controversial figure, having taken office in early 2021, previously voicing praise for conspiracy theory group, QAnon – he’s not a whimsical proposition to throw out there, given what others they are starting to roll out across the United States and overseas.

Will the US Constitution win Rogers’ new proposal?

The biggest obstacle SB 1341 will undoubtedly face is the United States Constitution, which currently does not allow a state to create its own fiat currency.

For those “strict constructivists” who believe that the United States Constitution should be interpreted exactly as it is written, with nothing else to refer to, this is an easy “no” to Sen. Rogers’ proposal – while, the “modernists Who see it as more than a “living document,” could argue why the implementation of its fiat currency in Arizona is still within the confines of the Constitution.

For context, it’s worth noting that the bill in its current format only mentions “bitcoin” – not all cryptocurrencies. For SB 1341 to become law, it will have to pass the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives, before going to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to be signed.

Unfortunately for Rogers, it will be nothing short of an uphill battle, considering that the US Constitution currently offers no provision or amendment that allows individual states to establish their own fiat currency.

“Congress will have the power … to mint money, regulate its value and that of foreign currencies, and set the standard of weights and measures …”

The minting clause, Art. 1, Section 8, Cl. 5 | United States Constitution

According to the Coinage Clause, the power to determine what is and what is not “legal tender” is the exclusive power of Congress. However, according to a New York attorney, Senator Rogers’ law may not have as large an impact in Arizona as expected.

The minting clause means that the power to determine what is and what is not “fiat money” is the exclusive province of Congress, ”said Preston Byrne, a partner at Washington’s Anderson Kill law firm. Byrne assists a wide range of tech firms, including cryptocurrency miners and producers, decentralized protocol developers, hedge funds, and other institutional investors.

It is Byrne’s belief that even if the bill becomes law in Arizona, it would not have a significant impact on bitcoin use in the state.

El Salvador leads the way, but could Texas be next?

As things stand, El Salvador’s September decision to officially make bitcoin the country’s legal currency along with the US dollar makes the country the only one in the world that has made cryptocurrency its official currency.

However, despite the historical precedent, the country is facing scrutiny by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is urging El Salvador to reconsider its decision in light of the large risks presented to consumers:

“The adoption of a cryptocurrency as a fiat currency, however, carries great risks to financial and market integrity, financial stability and consumer protection. It can also create contingent liabilities ”.

The IMF began speaking out against the adoption of cryptocurrencies as fiat currency as early as August 2021. In countries with stable inflation, a strong currency and trustworthy institutions, there would be no incentive for households and businesses to buy or load with cryptocurrencies considering their volatility.

Another potentially promising proposal could come from Texas, where Republican real estate developer and current Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines recently said he would make bitcoin a “fiat currency” if elected.

Last year, Rogers was appointed to the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Study Committee, where she says she will work to help make Arizona a crypto-friendly state. The committee aims to determine the mechanisms by which cryptocurrencies can be integrated with the state’s pre-existing financial infrastructure. It currently includes members of the Arizona State House and Senate and participants from the cryptocurrency industry.