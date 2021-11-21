Arjun Kapoor angers Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli calls her “my rock”, saying she is Desi Dwayne Johnson

Arjun Kapoor harassed Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli shared an appreciative post for her. On Sunday, Virat took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the Zero actor. The couple wore matching white shirts and the cricketer described them as his “rock”.

Mocking Virat Kohli’s comment, Arjun Kapoor decided to give Anushka Sharma a new nickname. Referring to Dwayne Johnson’s stage name The Rock, the actor commented: “I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson and his biggest fan @varundvn agree with this but… # desidwayne”.

Arjun Kapoor comments on the photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

It’s no secret that Varun Dhawan is a huge Dwayne Johnson fan. Although Varron has expressed his admiration for Dwayne on several occasions, in 2019 he received a response from the wrestler-turned-actor for his review of Hobbs and Shaw.

“I saw #HobbsAndShaw. It’s a lot of fun in the cinema. TheRock really brings. I love the tribute given to the Samoan culture. Varun tweeted. Dwayne wrote: ‘Brother Mahalo and glad you liked it.’ ”You are the best @HobbsAndShaw. “

Arjun often teases Anushka in the comments section of his post. Recently, Anushka shared a video in which she slowly pulled her head out of a curtain. She turned to the camera with her eyes wide open and smiling. The camera zoomed in to get a closer look at her face.

He shared the video with the caption: “Did someone say to pack up?” “I hope you don’t smile like that with Famika,” Arjun commented, referring to Anushka’s daughter Famika.

Anushka was last seen in Zero, alongside SRK and Katrina Kaif. The actor hasn’t signed on to a movie since. However, she did support some projects during her hiatus from acting. These include Batal Lok and Bulbul.

On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in Bhut Police. It will then appear in Ek Villain 2.