Ark 2 release date speculations, trailers, gameplay and news

You want to know when the Ark 2 release date is? Since Ark 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2020, we’ve been eager to hear more about the upcoming dinosaur-themed survival game. Based on the two cinematic trailers and additional information from the Studio Wildcard development team, it’s clear that Ark 2 will feature a unique story, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and (of course!) a T-Rex. .

From Ark 2’s release date to its platform, soul-type combat, and mod support; here’s everything we know about the Ark sequel.

Ark 2 Release Date Speculation

As of now, there is no definite release date for Ark 2. It was one of the surprise announcements during The Game Awards 2020, and although Ark’s sequel was originally slated to arrive in 2022, it has since been pushed back to 2023. This release window was confirmed in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 cinematic trailer.

At this point, any talk of a specific Ark 2 release date is pure speculation. However, as the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase trailer has yet to reveal gameplay, it’s unlikely to be sooner than late 2023. Like the original Ark game, it’s possible Ark 2 will release in first in early access.

Ark 2 trailers

So far we’ve seen two cinematic trailers and both feature Vin Diesel as the hero Santiago.

In the first trailer, the small community of Santiago (including its daughter) is ambushed by massive orc-like monsters. The situation looks pretty dire, but Santiago is handling it well… Until a T-Rex joins the fight. As the orcs and humans fall victim to the gigantic dinosaur, Santiago manages to grab his daughter and find refuge in a nearby cave.

In the second trailer, Santiago’s daughter presents the world of Arat, where “every day is a fight to survive”. We see a Dodo, a bigger dinosaur, then… A T-Rex, again. This time however, the T-Rex is tamed by Santiago and his daughter. Looks like their survival game is going pretty well.

Game Ark 2

Although we haven’t seen any gameplay footage of Ark 2 yet, Studio Wildcard has already leaked some details about the core aspects of the game. redesigned control. This includes parkour-like movement skills and soul-like combat. Looks like we can expect quite a few dodges and blocks.

We were also promised a global event system that triggers unique occurrences; not just around your character’s location, but all over the world of Ark 2. On top of that, there will be a new creature management system, component-based item crafting, and a Improved construction with many more options than the original Ark.

As expected, Ark 2 will have multiplayer mode and PvP battles. Note that while there have been rumors of a single-player campaign mode, we haven’t seen any official news about it. Naturally, PvE combat still plays an important role, but not only against dinosaurs: in Ark 2 you have to face hostile Aratai aliens, who will use their own tamed dinosaurs.

Ark 2 Platforms and Mod Support

Ark 2 will initially be released exclusively on the Xbox Series X/S console. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, including PC Game Pass. Note that there’s still a chance the game could find its way to the PlayStation, but at this point we have no idea how long the Xbox exclusivity window will last.

Studio Wildcard also confirms that the game will feature fully stackable user-created mods supported by mod.io. This means that everything can be added, improved or redesigned, for both PC and console players. Besides mods, Ark 2 will likely receive DLC content just like its predecessor.

ark story 2

The trailers don’t reveal much about the story of Ark 2, but we do know that it takes place after the events of Genesis: Part 2, which is the latest DLC for Ark: Survival Evolved. Long story short (spoiler alert!), the DLC ended with the destruction of the Genesis Ship, which resulted in a clone of Santiago being sent to a new planet. We assume that this planet is none other than the world of Arat.

Why Vin Diesel in Ark 2?

Let’s take a closer look at Vin Diesel’s role, shall we? As the trailers have shown, Vin Diesel stars as the heroic protagonist of Ark 2, but that’s not all. As an avid gamer and huge fan of Ark: Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard decided to bring on Vin as an executive producer. Specifically, Vin Diesel joins the production team as president of Creative Convergence.

While we don’t know the exact extent of Diesel’s involvement, he mentioned that he was “excited to join the team at Studio Wildcard to develop the story.” This suggests he’s working on the game’s narrative, and maybe more.

And that concludes our Ark 2 information for now. While we’re all waiting for more news on the upcoming sequel, why not try out some of the best Ark Survival Evolved mods to get the most out of the original? We’ve got some suggestions for the best dinosaur games on PC if you absolutely can’t wait for Ark 2’s release date, but still want to get up close and personal with massive prehistoric beasts.