Ark 2 reveals its release date and a new planet

Ark 2the sequel to the hit survival game Ark: Survival Evolvedwon’t arrive until 2023. That’s a year later than originally planned.

First announced in 2020, Ark 2 will take place on a whole new planet. According to the trailer, the dinosaurs are still around and have traveled with their human masters. However, we don’t know what dangers await players.

Vin Diesel is still linked to the project and he is featured prominently in the trailer. The Xbox console exclusive is also expected to be available for Windows PC. The new trailer says the “real-time footage” was captured with Unreal Engine 5.

the original Ark: Survival Evolved came out in 2017 and went viral overnight. It mixes survival gameplay with elaborate crafting and prehistoric animal training. The game includes primitive weaponry as well as much more advanced armor and weaponry, giving players a long and fascinating journey across beaches, through its underground dungeons and more. Microsoft added Ark to the Xbox Game Pass library in January 2019, and it’s been part of the service ever since.

