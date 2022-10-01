Ark 2: Vin Diesel and his dinosaurs are heard with a new trailer during the Summer Game Fest 2022

The period is dinosaurs with the recent release of Jurassic World: The World After but also the presence at the Summer Game Fest 2022 of Ark II, the title directed by actor Vin Diesel.

Ark 2: Vin Diesel rides his big dinosaurs

Announced at the ceremony Game Awards of 2021, Ark II, Vin Diesel and his dinosaurs took advantage of a new event to show the end of their nose then that a new trailer of the game was released during the Xbox Bethesda conference of the Summer Game Fest 2022. opportunity to see the actor, also executive producer on the title, and Auli’i Cravalho:

The main scenario tells that of a father and his daughter Meeka, played by Auli’i Cravalho, between betrayal and broken promises, but who can always count on the strength of blood ties. Of course, it’s also a story about incredible giant dinosaurs.

Ark 2: big new features to expect

In the wake of this short trailer, it was the Wildcard studio which published on the Xbox site the few new features to be expected for this opus expected exclusively on PC and consoles for 2023. First of all, it promises redesigned controls compared to the 2015 episode and indicates that it was inspired by licenses such as Zelda, Dark Souls or even Assassin’s Creed. The combat system also seems more immersive: creatures will react depending on where they were hit by the players.

In addition, Wildcard Studio quickly evokes an event system, the changes made to the equipment but also a very interesting feature: thanks to mod io, console players will be able to enjoy unofficial mods made by the community. A promising community addition whose strength is multiplied by the cross-platform compatibility of the game.