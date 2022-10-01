Ark 2: Vin Diesel and his dinosaurs are heard with a new trailer during the Summer Game Fest 2022
The period is dinosaurs with the recent release of Jurassic World: The World After but also the presence at the Summer Game Fest 2022 of Ark II, the title directed by actor Vin Diesel.
Summary
Announced at the ceremony Game Awards of 2021, Ark II, Vin Diesel and his dinosaurs took advantage of a new event to show the end of their nose then that a new trailer of the game was released during the Xbox Bethesda conference of the Summer Game Fest 2022. opportunity to see the actor, also executive producer on the title, and Auli’i Cravalho:
The main scenario tells that of a father and his daughter Meeka, played by Auli’i Cravalho, between betrayal and broken promises, but who can always count on the strength of blood ties. Of course, it’s also a story about incredible giant dinosaurs.
In the wake of this short trailer, it was the Wildcard studio which published on the Xbox site the few new features to be expected for this opus expected exclusively on PC and consoles for 2023. First of all, it promises redesigned controls compared to the 2015 episode and indicates that it was inspired by licenses such as Zelda, Dark Souls or even Assassin’s Creed. The combat system also seems more immersive: creatures will react depending on where they were hit by the players.
In addition, Wildcard Studio quickly evokes an event system, the changes made to the equipment but also a very interesting feature: thanks to mod io, console players will be able to enjoy unofficial mods made by the community. A promising community addition whose strength is multiplied by the cross-platform compatibility of the game.
About the Summer Game Fest
What is Summer Game Fest?
No E3 this year, but we can still count on another world-class event: the Summer Game Fest, a big show dedicated to announcements of video games to come this year or the following years. It was in 2020 that journalist and host Geoff Keighley launched this now unmissable festival for the first time. Last year, the show featured stunning images from Elden Ring; so inevitably, the third iteration raises high expectations.
When does Summer Game Fest 2022 start?
The Summer Game Fest is this Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. The show will once again be followed by a Day of the Devs session devoted to the independent scene.
How to follow the Summer Game Fest 2022?
On JV, we will react live to announcements from the LeStream channel alongside Maxildan and Aymeric Lallée in particular. The show will also be directly visible as a teaser on JV’s homepage. And for those who prefer reading, you will of course find our news throughout the conference. A written summary will also be available
What is the program for Summer Game Fest 2022?
Among the games not to miss, there is in particular the heir to Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol, which shows us its first gameplay images. For its part Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 presents us with its first level. Also on the program: Gotham Knights, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the first game from Aaryn Flynn’s studio (ex-Bioware) Nightingale, the JRPG One Piece Odyssey, the free-to-play Warframe or even Planet of Lana. Geoff Keighley further announced: “We have a few new game announcements for this show and hopefully a few surprises if all goes well. But it’s definitely a show that mostly focuses on things that are foretold.”