ARK 2 will remain in Xbox Game Pass for 3 years according to the agreement with Microsoft | Xbox One

Officially unveiled in December 2020, ARK 2 is an adventure and survival game planned for 2023. It will be available in the Xbox Game Pass and today we find out that it should remain there for several years.

ARK 2 will remain 3 years in the Xbox Game Pass

It is via an official document from the American SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), spotted by the Youtuber GP, that we learn a little more about the details of the agreement between Microsoft and Snail Games concerning the main ARK games.

It is indeed stipulated that ARK II will be available in the Xbox Game Pass for three years, while the first opus will remain in the service indefinitely:

The company has also entered into a long-term title licensing agreement (“Game Pass”) with Microsoft for a period of three years. The agreement was initially entered into between the parties in November 2018 and is valid until December 31, 2021. The agreement was subsequently amended in June 2020 to extend the presence in the Game Pass of ARK 1 in perpetuity from the 1st January 2022 and to put ARK 2 Game Pass on for three years after its release.

For the moment, we do not know much about ARK II, except that it will be available as a temporary exclusive on Xbox Series X | S and that it will highlight the actor Vin Diesel, who also officiates as an executive producer on the project.

The game offered a new trailer last June announcing its postponement to 2023 and we should hear from it in the coming months.