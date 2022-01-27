Ark Invest: Bitcoin will exceed $ 1 million by 2030

Ark Invest, an investment firm headed by Cathie Woodclaims that the price of a single Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could exceed $ 1 million by 2030.

What happened

In the company’s annual research report, titled ‘Big Ideas 2022’, Ark Yassine Elmandjra wrote that “Bitcoin’s market capitalization still represents a fraction of global assets, and is likely to grow as nation states adopt it as legal tender.”

Read also: Has Bitcoin hit a low? And how much is it really worth today?

According to Ark’s research, Elmandjra wrote that Bitcoin’s market capitalization could increase more than 25 times over the next decade to reach $ 28.5 trillion; at the time of publication, BTC’s market capitalization was 707.9 billion.

Bitcoin’s appreciation potential. Source: Ark Invest’s Big Ideas 2022

By comparison, as of November 2021, the market capitalization of global equities and gold were $ 106,000 and $ 10,000 billion, respectively.

In a chart featured in the report, Elmandjra outlined the possibility of Bitcoin reaching the value of $ 1.36 million per unit.

The price of Bitcoin in 2030. Source: Ark Invest’s Big Ideas 2022

Assigning future ratings to different use cases, the researcher noted that if Bitcoin’s remittance network occupied 50% of global remittances at a 1.5x rate, in 2030 BTC would see a $ 300 billion contribution in terms of market cap and $ 14,000 in terms of price.

Similarly, if Bitcoin manages to conquer 50% of the total market capitalization of gold, in 2030 its market cap would see a contribution of 5,500 billion dollars: in terms of value, it would correspond to a price of 260,000 dollars per BTC.

Because it is important

Another Ark analyst, Frank Downingin December said that thanks to the successful launch of Bitcoin and the decision to forgo features such as smart contracts, only the world’s leading digital currency is optimized to complete the “monetary revolution”.

In January, Cathie Wood’s investment firm continued to accumulate shares of companies exposed to the cryptocurrency sector, such as Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) e Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD).

A statement filed in October revealed that Ark Invest intends to extend the ‘Ark’ branding to Bitcoin futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges.

Price movement

At the time of publication, BTC was up 2.6% daily to $ 37,375.02.