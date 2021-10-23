News

Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood did not buy the first Bitcoin futures ETF

Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood did not invest in ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) on its debut day, according to Business Insider.

Commenting on the launch of the new ETF, Wood explained:

“No, we have not invested. We are studying it very carefully, there are some tax implications that we would like to understand better related to contango than the more common backwardation. “

ETF contango refers to the situation where the price of the futures contracts linked to the asset is higher than the price in the spot market. Backwardation indicates a futures contract price that is lower than the spot price in a downtrend.

Last June, Wood’s Ark Invest partnered with 21 Shares by applying for their own Bitcoin (BTC) ETF. The CEO is no stranger to the stock market when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies.

One of its funds, Ark Investment Management, has received approval to invest in the Canadian Bitcoin ETF through the Ark Next Generation ETF. Ark Invest owns 8.3 million shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Furthermore, Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) represent a good percentage of Ark Invest’s portfolio.

In the spring, Ark Invest also added Coinbase shares to three of its ETFs, Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Wood indicated that he is looking for the next FAANG investment to help his investors. FAANG is the acronym in the stock market to describe the top five US tech stocks: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. The term FAANG was first coined in 2013 by Jim Cramer.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF recorded the highest natural volume ever on the first day for an ETF, and the second highest overall volume on the first trading day.

