Ark is all about Bitcoin

Of large funds that invest in Bitcoin there are now several, although few are moving with an exposure of the same impact as Ark Invest – which manages several ETF that, directly or indirectly, bet on Bitcoin.

It’s the same investment company that made it famous Cathie Woods – very popular among Bitcoin enthusiasts – which today owns almost 5% of the shares of the Bitcoin Trust from Grayscale. But Ark’s investments in the world crypto they are actually much more complex and articulated.

It’s not true that $ ARKW is holding back – all or most of its wallet smells like Bitcoin

Despite BTC both dropped to third place in the ranking of hold from $ ARKW – the fund of the manager of the same name dedicated toInternet of the Future – the commitment continues to be maximum. Also because many companies – among the most unsuspected – are in reality now Bitcoin companies.



Bitcoin moves to third place: does ARK abandon it?

Absolutely not. It is actually the effects of the price change from Bitcoin in the short term. Ark, in spite of what the prophets of doom chatter, is a manager with an exposure huge to $ BTC, for the reasons that we are going to see together – and which pertain to the type of securities, including shares, chosen by the group.

Specifically we will deal with $ ARKW, ETF Next Generation Internet under US law which aims to invest in next generation web and payment services, with a focus also on e-commerce, cyber security, blockchain, p2p and big data.

In the first place there is Tesla, which has cash in addition 1 billion dollars worth of Bitcoin, and to the second we find Twitter – which will allow to use Bitcoin to exchange value between users – company led by one of the greatest Bitcoin enthusiasts in history, that is Jack Dorsey, also active with meetings The B Word to popularize this cryptocurrency among large corporations.

In fifth place in the list of investments we find Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange and therefore also linked to Bitcoin (and which has several billion dollars in cash). In ninth place then we find Square, always of Jack Dorsey – another group intimately linked to the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Not bad for a company that many – among Bitcoin detractors – accuse of having given up the lawsuit.

The music will change further with the arrival of pure Bitcoin ETFs

Issue on which it seems there is little left debate even within SEC, the US authority that must approve this type of products before they are marketed on American stock exchanges. The situation is now running out: there is little time left to decide and Gary Gensler himself has shown himself willing to accept products that, on the Canadian model, will replicate the trend of Futures and not that of Bitcoin Spot.

This could allow, not only to Ark, a greater exposure towards Bitcoin – also avoiding the premium price (and the important running costs) that they are involved with Grayscale and with his Trust, which could however also turn into a ETF.

How to read Ark’s moves and the composition of his $ ARKW?

Everyone is free to believe Ark a bad manager – who is gambling with his customers’ money. However the choice, particularly with $ ARKW, seems to be quite clear: the companies that, pioneeringly, have chosen to interface with Bitcoin they could be worth, even in the short term, much more than the current price.

Everyone is free to believe Ark a bad manager – who is gambling with his customers' money. However the choice, particularly with $ ARKW, seems to be quite clear: the companies that, pioneeringly, have chosen to interface with Bitcoin they could be worth, even in the short term, much more than the current price.

Other external circumstances, such as the ETF issue we have just described, could give a further boost to a situation that almost everyone now sees as strongly bullish at least in potential. And if this were to happen, a wallet like that of $ ARKW it could only accumulate value.