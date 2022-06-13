ARK: Survival Evolved free on Steam for a limited time
In view of the arrival of the second opus of the saga ofARK in 2023, the Wildcard studio offers the first survival game on Steam for free, for a limited time.
If you attended the Xbox and Bethesda presentation on Sunday afternoon, you surely still have the image of the good Vin Diesel riding a T-Rex simply living in your mind.
To celebrate these new announcements aboutARK 2, Wildcard is therefore offering the first game in the franchise for free on PC via Steam. Players wanting to explore the wilds ofARK: Survival Evolved will be able to do so without paying a penny until June 19. We can then keep the game in our Steam library, once the promotion is over.
Waiting for the release ofARK 2 in 2023, claim your copy ofARK: Survival EvolvedIn you logging into your Steam account and going to the game’s page to add it to your collection.
