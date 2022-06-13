ARK: Survival Evolved free on Steam for a limited time

In view of the arrival of the second opus of the saga ofARK in 2023, the Wildcard studio offers the first survival game on Steam for free, for a limited time.

• Read also: Xbox and Bethesda: Here are the biggest announcements from Sunday’s presentation [VIDÉOS]

• Read also: Starfield: Bethesda presents a lot of “gameplay” of the long-awaited game [VIDÉO]

If you attended the Xbox and Bethesda presentation on Sunday afternoon, you surely still have the image of the good Vin Diesel riding a T-Rex simply living in your mind.



YouTube screenshot

To celebrate these new announcements aboutARK 2, Wildcard is therefore offering the first game in the franchise for free on PC via Steam. Players wanting to explore the wilds ofARK: Survival Evolved will be able to do so without paying a penny until June 19. We can then keep the game in our Steam library, once the promotion is over.

🚨Calling all dino tamers, builders, and explorers 🚨 Head to Steam where ARK: Survival Evolved is free-to-permanently-own for all aspiring Survivors by claiming the game before 10 am PDT on June 19!https://t.co/FeOBrQNIiz pic.twitter.com/p6yGwFGqPg — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) June 12, 2022

Waiting for the release ofARK 2 in 2023, claim your copy ofARK: Survival EvolvedIn you logging into your Steam account and going to the game’s page to add it to your collection.

ALSO ON WEIGH ON START

s

s