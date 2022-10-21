Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition for Switch delayed due to “unprecedented environmental circumstances”

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition for Nintendo Switch has been delayed due to “unprecedented environmental circumstances” in developer Studio Wildcard’s home state of Redmond, Washington. Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are wreaking havoc on the region with evacuation orders in effect for some localities. The game is developed by Grove Street Games in Gainesville, Florida, but Studio Wildcard has offices in Washington and Florida.

The game was originally supposed to launch on October 25, but it’s now coming “very early” in November in North America and shortly after in the EU.

The Ultimate Survivor Edition is a redesign of Ark: Survival Evolved that promises to “significantly” improve the visual quality and performance of the game on Switch. Players can also expect reduced loading times and a number of quality of life updates to improve the experience.

The game also comes with all previously released expansions, including the sadly titled Scorched Earth at launch. Aberration, Extinction and Genesis Parts 1 & 2 expansions will come later.

The game also features a Switch-exclusive mode called Dinosaur Discovery. Described as a kid-friendly mode, Dinosaur Discovery has no violence and allows players to learn about real dinosaurs.

This is not the first time that the development of a video game has been affected by a natural disaster. Earlier this year, EA’s Florida-based Madden series developers warned that Madden NFL 23 content could be delayed due to Hurricane Ian.

Ark’s Ultimate Survivor Edition was originally released last year on other platforms. A sequel, Ark 2, is in development with Vin Diesel involved.