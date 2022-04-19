Arkadia 2: Nexxuz reveals its cost

There is no doubt that the first season of arkadi it was all a success. Proof of this are the incredible figures reached by some of the most relevant streamers who were part of it.

Given this great reception, it was to be expected that, sooner or later, a second seasonwhich started last April 16. On this occasion, the series welcomes over fifty streamers from different Spanish-speaking countries.





However, for this occasion, Vegeta777 Y Nexxuz -creators of this new delivery- have wanted to put all the meat on the grill, implementing ambitious novelties in a fully customized server.

As you can imagine, the amount of work that has gone into the making of Arkadia 2 has been enormous. But not only has there been a lot of work, but also a lot of money involvedas Nexxuz recently assured in a live broadcast.

Specifically, this project has cost an impressive figure of €30,000although the streamer clarifies that it may have been something else. In addition, it must be taken into account, as Nexxuz says, that the servers have been completely free, something that would have considerably increased the final outlay.

On the other hand, the creator and participant of Arkadia 2, has commented that he does not believe that he will recover the expense, which suggests that this, more than an investment, has been something made by and for personal enjoyment.

What is clear after these first days of the series is that the 30,000 euro budget has been used in the best possible way, since, from what it seems at the moment, it is far exceeding the level of quality offered by the first season.