Arkham Collection on Nintendo Switch

Although it was not finally shown in the Nintendo Direct, if the rumors are true, soon we could have news of Batman on Nintendo Switch. The store that listed (and leaked) the version of The Witcher 3 for the hybrid published, at the beginning of the month, a hypothetical bat man collection. Batman: Arkham Collectionthe name that appears on the French surface portal, would reach the hybrid in August. However, while many pointed to the latest Nintendo Direct, we didn’t hear of such a compilation at this event or in the days to come. Still, the possibility of having the most acclaimed trilogy of Batman on Nintendo Switch is an option that, despite not being official, has thrilled superhero fans.

The history of the bat with Nintendo comes from afar

Each system of the big N has had several titles starring the Dark Knight. From its beginnings it is NES until telltale games adventuresat the moment the only games of the character on SwitchBatman has been linked to the Japanese brand nearly three decades. And, if the latest rumors are true, in the coming months it will further extend that relationship. Furthermore, if we take into account that various games in the series Arkham were available on Wii U, we could almost take it for granted that the cloud service would not be necessary. Unless, just as other companies have done, they decide to opt for this route (perhaps justifiable with Arkham Knightthe closing of the trilogy).

The predecessor of the Nintendo Switch received Batman: Arkham City (the second installment) and Batman: Arkham Origins (the prequel to the trilogy). In addition, it also featured black gatethe extension of the latter that added new content, as well as different games of the series lego batman. This, added to the adventures of Telltale Games and all the previous examples that we could cite, such as the beloved revenge for GameCube and Game Boy Advance or the intrepid for DS and Wii, imply that Nintendo has always been a good home for bat proposals. Therefore, the hypothetical launch of this collection would be positive news for followers and users of the hybrid.

Batman would benefit a lot from Nintendo Switch

The main advantage of this launch, if given, would be the possibility of enjoying the portability of the console. With the Switch far from rivaling the power of other systems, Nintendo knows it has to play its cards right. Therefore, when choosing according to which versions for certain games, many users opt for the hybrid thanks to its portable route. This reason, taking into account that we are talking about titles with several years behind them (the first deliveries already add up to more than a decade), would give a compelling reason to opt for this option. In fact, to cite an example, it is something that we recently saw with The Ezio Collection.

Without a doubt, the Nintendo Switch and its possibilities would be the perfect home for Batman games. Historically, the DC hero has been closely linked to the platforms of the great N. For this reason, currently we can only enjoy their graphic adventures it’s a shame. Fans of the character, who a few years ago celebrated eight decades among us, would be delighted with the arrival of Arkham Collection to Switch. And, without a doubt, both Warner Bros. and Nintendo, two companies that know something about selling games, would be greatly benefited. Only time will tell, but quoting the popular proverb: «when the river sounds, water carries».

And you, would you like me to Batman: Arkham Collection come to Nintendo Switch? What other superhero video games would you like to see in the hybrid? We read you in the comments.