Arkham, images of a game canceled by WB Montreal appear – Nerd4.life

Batman: Arkham should have had a following in line with the series started by Rocksteady and some traces of the later canceled chapter have emerged in the past few hours, in the form of some concept art by the designer Goran Bukvic.

The latter is a concept artist who has worked on some previous chapters and other projects also by Warner Bros, and based on his curriculum vitae also on a Batman game for WB Montreal which was then canceled before coming to an end, with the projects moving on to the other announced titles in the DC Comics catalog.

We don’t know much about what the game in question was supposed to be, but according to some rumors it could have been called Batman Beyond and starring Damian Wayne, destined to take the role of Batman in place of Bruce Wayne. The inspiration would have been provided by the stories of the Batman Beyond series, including various characters, situations and villains.

The code name apparently was “Project Sabbath” and as a game setting it would have been something more in line with the previous chapters of the Arkham series, with probable change of protagonist in Damian Wayne. However, the whole project was blocked and canceled at some point, probably during the general reorganization of WB Montreal around 2017.

As we have seen, from the ashes of the project Gotham Knights was born, which however looks decidedly different: abandoning the single-player action structure of the Arkham series, the new title aims at multiplayer action and features different characters, with the absence of Batman to represent a distinctive element. Rocksteady, meanwhile, is busy with the promising Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League instead.