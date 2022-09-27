Arlington Police Wannabe Dies During Training – NBC 7 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Arlington Police Department reported that one of its recruits died after collapsing after training from which he had already been relieved.

”It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Officer Recruit, Marquis Kennedy, Badge No. 3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of the 62nd Class of the Academy, who began training on July 25, 2022. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown,” authorities said in a statement.

According to Arlington police, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Kennedy and the other members of Class 62 were participating in defensive tactics training when he indicated to staff that he was not feeling well. They immediately took him out of the exercise and told him to sit down with a member of the training staff for further monitoring. A short time later, he vanished. They immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until emergency personnel arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts are broken,” Police Chief Al Jones said. “Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our deep gratitude for his service to the city of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in uplifting their immediate families and police officers with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.