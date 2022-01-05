arm wrestling company and …

“Good adhesion to the strike on Sunday and Monday called by the unions, as a unit, against Autobrennero’s choice of do not proceed with the activation of the contracts fixed-term contract for the collection sector, in critical staff shortage for some time now “. Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Sla-Cisal communicate this in a note and urge the company to open the discussion again to arrive at a solution.

This morning the four organizations wrote to the leaders of A22, asking for an urgent meeting in the coming days. “We hope that A22 accepts our request. Otherwise we do not exclude new mobilizations in a very short time“, the unions conclude. For its part, the company replies that” with half of Europe in lockdown, a light traffic that in the days of Christmas and New Year fluctuated between -30% and -60%, for a overall decrease in December of -21%, it is not clear why the company should require, or foresee for the next few weeks, a particular recourse to overtime work and even less why, in the face of a traffic collapse that has been widely foreseeable for some time, seasonal staff should be hired as if nothing of anomalous was happening in the world “.