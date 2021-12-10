Arm wrestling: Nigeria does not want to give up Osimhen. And Napoli invites doctors to Italy

Victor Osimhen will or will not be called up for the African Cup? The tug-of-war between Napoli and the Nigerian federation has already begun, 18 days after the injury remedied at San Siro. Yesterday morning the player started training in Castel Volturno, but the wound is still visible and the cut evident. A special protection is studied to allow him to return to the field, but in the meantime Osimhen’s recovery times remain uncertain and in any case not short.

The Nigerian federation, explains ‘Il Mattino’, has already made it known to Naples that it wants to call him for the Africa Cup: the intention is to have him available in Lagos, home of the Nigeria retreat, starting after Christmas . In those days the Nigerian doctors will evaluate Osimhen’s condition. But it is not excluded that the doctors of the staff in the federation of Nigeria may also come to Italy precisely on the push of De Laurentiis and the staff who operated on him, to take note of the physical conditions.

The question and answer has therefore begun: for Napoli it takes at least another two months before Osimhen can take the field for a real match, Nigeria instead is convinced that he can be available sooner, already in January.