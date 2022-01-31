Arm wrestling on crypto between Putin and the central bank

Recent statements by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin gave hope to those who would like to avoid the ban on cryptocurrencies proposed by the country’s central bank.

What happened

During a video conference with government ministers, Putin urged the Russian government and central bank to reach a consensus on the future of cryptocurrencies on Wednesday.

“As far as cryptocurrencies are concerned, the central bank has a position linked to the fact that, according to experts, the expansion of these activities involves risks, first of all for the citizens of the country; this is due to the high volatility and some other factors, ”Putin said.

“Although, of course, we also have some competitive advantages here, especially in so-called mining; I am referring to the surplus of electricity and well-trained personnel available in the country ”, added the Russian President.

According to another Bloomberg report, which cites three sources close to the matter, Putin has supported the government’s proposal to regulate and tax cryptocurrencies. Instead, the central bank’s request to completely ban digital assets would have been rejected.

The Russian Ministry of Finance has strongly opposed the ban wanted by the central bank. In fact, such a choice would be detrimental to the nation’s technological development.

