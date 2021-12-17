ArmA 4 coming thanks to the new Enfusion Engine? Here’s how it could be

Bohemia Interactive, software house known for Operation Flashpoint, ArmA and Dayz, has worked for the past four years on a new engine called the Enfusion Engine. Obviously the preparatory work for a series of new titles arriving in the coming years, among which a new chapter of the open world tactical shooter ArmA certainly cannot be excluded.

The work of the developers of Bohemia Interactive has involved, in addition to the graphics and audio, there is also support for multiple platforms and modding. “Our old Real Virtuality engine, used for example in ArmA 3, is increasingly meeting its technological limitations,” said Marek paněl, founder and CEO of Bohemia. “Enfusion, on the other hand, ready to face the technological challenges of the future and, without exaggerating, shape our titles over the next decade “.

“Games created with Enfusion will perform much better than before“Bohemia said.” We want to put your 16-core PC to the test, but at the same time we want to make sure everyone can enjoy the games on different configurations and generations of consoles. “

Enfusion allows it simultaneous development on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, with the DirectX 12 support integrated for Xbox and PC. At its heart is the C ++ OOP Enforce programming language, which DayZ modders are already familiar with. Also, the netcode has been improved for better multiplayer performance. Shaders written in HLSL are used for rendering instead.

The Czech software house seems to be looking particularly at consoles with its future projects. The retail edition of DayZ, its only console game to date, was built with a prototype version of the Enfusion Engine, creating a sort of hybrid between old and new technology.

Bohemia hasn’t revealed a debut date for the Enfusion Engine and hasn’t announced a new ArmA game yet, but has explained that both the engine and its development tools will soon be available to the public, along with a playable demo to showcase its features. capacity Online you can find the official website of the Enfusion Engine for more information, but also an exhaustive post on the company’s blog.

