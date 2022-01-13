Armageddon, Ben Affleck: “I had to be sexy, Michael Bay wanted a shiny chest”

Ben Affleck recalls the experience on the set of Armageddon, with Michael Bay asking him to change his appearance to become sexy enough for the film.

The catastrophic epic of Michael Bay of 1998, Armageddon, is one of the most critically massacred films of all time. despite the financial success, the star Ben Affleck he reflected on certain absurdities in the film and on the director’s obsession who wanted it sexy at all costs.

Ben Affleck in Armageddon (1998)

“They dug two Disney studios to create huge asteroid craters, and I didn’t even think that the basic premise of the film was totally absurd.”, Ben Affleck said in an interview with EW. “Why are they training oil drillers to become astronauts rather than astronauts to become oil drillers? You would think the learning curve could be a little steeper on the route between oil drillers and astronauts. But it was fun and it came at the right time “.

Ben Affleck also remembers being forced to become “sexy” for the film by the will of director Michael Bay:

“I was a little naive about the opinions people would have about me. Or about the way Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer focus on aesthetics by asking us to lie down on the tanning bed to be sexy enough. They made me fix my feet. teeth, they asked me to train and be sexy. ‘Be sexy’ ‘How do I?’ ‘Go to the gym!’ Running to the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long version of one of those topless male calendars where we see males in the garage, busy changing a tire, soiled with grease. Michael had a vision of a male torso glistening in oil and saying, ‘He’ll sell tickets!’ And you know, what can you say? We could have made, I think, 400 In Search of Amy with all the money we made from Armageddon. “.