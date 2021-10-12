Armageddon Time, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong in the cast of the film with Anne Hathaway

The cast of Armageddon Time, in fact the Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and Emmy Award winners Jeremy Strong will join the cast of the James Gray. The two actors join a previously announced stellar cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and Ryan Sell.

Armageddon Time is a coming-of-age film inspired by the life of Gray himself in a pre-Reagan America set in Queens, New York. The film is currently in production in New York.

The director, as well as screenwriter, will also be producer of the film together with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan and Rodrigo Teixeira. Lourenço Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez they will be executive producers. Focus Features will distribute the film in the United States and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film abroad.

Hopkins he’s coming out of a great year, winning his second Oscar for his role in The Father. Even the career of Strong is doing excellently after the actor won an Emmy Awards like Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Succession of HBO.

If you haven’t read it yet, don’t miss our review of The Father and the Succession 3 trailer that the October 17 will return to HBO with the highly anticipated new season.