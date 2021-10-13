News

Armageddon Time: Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong join Anne Hathaway

Posted on
Anthony Hopkins And Jeremy Strong joined the cast of Armageddon Time, new film by James Gray. According to Deadline, the two actors will side by side Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Oscar Isaac, Robert De Niro And Donald Sutherland.

The director, with Armageddon Time, created a drama based on his childhood memories, a coming-of-age tale that explores friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America ready to elect Ronald Reagan as president. James Gray, in addition to being a screenwriter and director, he will produce the film together with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan, Rodrigo Teixeira, Lourenço Sant’Anna And Rodrigo Gutierrez.

Anthony Hopkins, this year, he won his second Oscar for his role in the acclaimed The Father – Nothing is as it seems from Florian Zeller. Jeremy Strong, on the other hand, he received theEmmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the series HBO, Succession.

Armageddon Time, currently in production in New York, will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

Here are some statements from the director James Gray:

the story is about my transition from public to private education, in a world of privileges. This film is about what it meant to me and how lucky I was

