Armageddon Time: Anthony Hopkins in the first photos from the set

The prize winner Oscar, Anthony Hopkins, was photographed on the set of the new film James Gray, Armageddon Time. They are also part of the cast Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Oscar Isaac (Dunes), Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Donald Sutherland And Jeremy Strong (Succession).

there Anthony Hopkins in some photos published by the site JustJared.

Below, instead, Anne Hathaway.

The director, with Armageddon Time, created a drama based on his childhood memories, a coming-of-age tale that explores friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America ready to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

James Gray (Ad Astra, Lost civilization), as well as being a screenwriter and director, will produce the film together with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan, Rodrigo Teixeira, Lourenço Sant’Anna And Rodrigo Gutierrez.

Here are some statements from the director:

I am eager to do something that is very much about people, human emotions and interactions. I want it to be full of warmth and tenderness. In a way it is about my childhood. the story is about my transition from public to private education, in a world of privileges

Armageddon Time, currently in production in New York, will be distributed by Focus Features in the United States and from Universal Pictures in the rest of the world.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it, not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.

