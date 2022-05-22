Entertainment

Armageddon Time: the film with Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins that made Cannes thrill

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

The Cannes Film Festival, which this year celebrates its 75th edition, rolled out its red carpet and brought back great directors with films that are already putting the palms of those present at the event to the test. After Tom Cruise and the cast of Top Gun: Maverick received an ovation of more than 5 minutes, the director James Gray managed to overcome it Armageddon Time.

Director of The night is ours, the lost city of z Y Ad AdstraReturn to Cannes for the fifth time, with an autobiographical account of his childhood in New York in the 1980s. The feature film had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was not only received with applause, but with a ovation of more than 6 minuteswhich managed to reduce the director and the cast members present to tears.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Long hand! These are the parents of singers accused of stealing money from their children: PHOTOS

7 mins ago

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are lost comedy hunters in “The Lost City”

9 mins ago

Top 10 stars who regretted a tattoo, it’s a shame

10 mins ago

The unmissable Netflix movie that just premiered and is the most watched

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button