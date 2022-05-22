Armageddon Time: the film with Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins that made Cannes thrill

The Cannes Film Festival, which this year celebrates its 75th edition, rolled out its red carpet and brought back great directors with films that are already putting the palms of those present at the event to the test. After Tom Cruise and the cast of Top Gun: Maverick received an ovation of more than 5 minutes, the director James Gray managed to overcome it Armageddon Time.

Director of The night is ours, the lost city of z Y Ad AdstraReturn to Cannes for the fifth time, with an autobiographical account of his childhood in New York in the 1980s. The feature film had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was not only received with applause, but with a ovation of more than 6 minuteswhich managed to reduce the director and the cast members present to tears.

Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Michael Banks Repeta, the stars of the film

“We finished the movie last Saturday in a complete panic and flew out here, so you guys are the first people on planet Earth to see it. I am grateful to each and every one of you and cannot thank you enough for coming. I love you all,” he said. Gray, deeply moved.

Armageddon Time follows the story of a young Jewish man who transfers from a public school to a private one, and along the way befriends a classmate who is always getting into trouble. The young man’s parents, played by Anne Hathaway Y Jeremy Strongbelong to the working class, while Anthony Hopkins brings to life the wise and beloved immigrant grandfather who tries to guide his grandson on the right path.

The film is based on the childhood and adolescence of James Gray. In turn, this story contains a scathing criticism of the conservative policies of the time. This is how members of the Trump family, played by renowned actors, make their appearance in the film. Among them, Jessica Chastainthe recent Oscar winner, who has a cameo as Mary Anne Trump, the sister of Donald, who was president of the United States between 2017 and 2021.

Related news

Anne Hathaway, James Gray and Jeremy Strong at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Early reviews of the film have been mostly positive, ranking it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to praising the film’s story, critics have embraced the young man’s performances. Michael Banks Repeat, who carries on his back the protagonist of the story as Paul Graff, interpreting him with a fragility and rebellion that make him stand out. And of course, the great Anthony Hopkinswho at 84 continues to give the best performances of his career.

The film is one of 21 titles that are in competition for the palm d’or, the highest recognition of the Cannes Film Festival. With a great welcome, Armageddon Time It is already positioned as one of the possible contenders for the next edition of the Oscar Awards to be held in 2023.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!